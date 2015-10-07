** Basic resources easily the top performing sector across
Europe, up 4.1%, as Morgan Stanley upgrades European
miners to "overweight"
** Move to miners part of MS's call for investors to raise
exposure to EMs/commodities on more stable data from China,
attractive relative valuations and likely inflection in
macro-economic sentiment
** Anglo American & Rio Tinto lead with
respective gains of 8.4% & 5.9%
** MS says moving mining to overweight as this area of
market at epicentre of China concerns and where investor
exposure is arguably at its lowest
** MS upgrades Anglo American -- second worst performing
stock in sector YTD (behind Glencore ) down c50% -- to
"equal weight" from "underweight"; lifts both Rio Tinto & BHP
Billiton to "overweight" v "equal-weight"
** Prices of copper, aluminium and nickel
up in morning trade on Wednesday
