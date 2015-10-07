** Gati up 10.99 pct, Patel Integrated Logistics jumps 11.02 pct and Sical Logistics gains 7.48 pct

** Transport Corporation of India rises 3.64 pct, Allcargo Logistics advances 3.5 pct while Snowman logistics is up 3.26 pct

** Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India hopes to roll out a new goods and services tax (GST) in 2016

** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - Analysts

** Gati one of the top five e-commerce logistics service providers in India; GST to drive next leg of growth: analyst