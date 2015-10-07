** Gati up 10.99 pct, Patel Integrated Logistics
jumps 11.02 pct and Sical Logistics gains
7.48 pct
** Transport Corporation of India rises 3.64 pct,
Allcargo Logistics advances 3.5 pct while Snowman
logistics is up 3.26 pct
** Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India
hopes to roll out a new goods and services tax (GST) in 2016
** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories
will help logistics providers - Analysts
** Gati one of the top five e-commerce logistics service
providers in India; GST to drive next leg of growth: analyst
