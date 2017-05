** Jubilant Foodworks slumps 5.3 pct; top loser among BSE large caps

** A lot of demand is shifting from Jubilant Food to Coffee Day Enterprises' IPO-CODE.BO IPO, two bankers to the later's IPO told Reuters

** There is heavy demand expected for Coffee Day's anchor portion, the bankers added

** Jubilant would be best rival for Coffee Day in Indian listed space;

** Starbucks rival to launch India's biggest IPO in 3 years next week

** India's Coffee Day Enterprises says dilution of 17.02-17.55 pct stake post issue