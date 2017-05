** InterGlobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS $400 mln IPO may hit the markets before Diwali, two bankers to the deal told Reuters

** InterGlobe to set IPO range next week - IFR

** Alkem Laboratories' IPO-ALKE.BO may start some road shows for $300 mln IPO in Nov-Dec - bankers

** Jubilant Foodworks slumps ahead of rival Coffee Day's IPO; A lot of demand is shifting from Jubilant Food to Coffee Day IPO, two bankers to the deal told Reuters

** Starbucks India rival to biggest IPO in 3 years next week

