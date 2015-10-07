Oct 7 SABMiller, the world's second
largest brewer, rejected a revised offer from bigger rival
Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, citing the proposal,
which values its equity at up to $104 billion, "very
substantially" undervalued the company.
Following is a summary of key events in the history of
SABMiller, based on company reports.
1886
SABMiller's origins lie in the Johannesburg gold rush of
1886. Charles Glass, an enterprising brewer and founder of the
Castle Brewery, started selling beer to growing population, and
his business soon caught the attention of investors.
1895
South African Breweries (SAB) was founded, with its head
office being the Castle Brewery. Two years later, SAB became the
first industrial company to list on the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange.
1955
SAB became one of the three largest brewers in South Africa,
alongside Ohlsson's and Chandlers Union Breweries.
Change in excise duty saw beer become the most heavily-taxed
beverage in South Africa. Despite being a smaller company than
Ohlsson's and Chandlers, SAB bought the two competitors and
streamlined production and distribution within the sector.
1956 - 1992
Having acquired Ohlsson's and Chandlers, SAB had a 98
percent share of the South African beer market.
1974
SAB began diversifying into mass-market retailing and by the
1990s it had become a conglomerate selling everything from food
to furniture.
1992 - 2001
SAB makes a foray into international brewing with a focus on
the developing economies of central Europe, China and Africa.
1997
SAB appoints Graham Mackay as its CEO. In the next year,
Mackay moves company's primary listing from Johannesburg to
London, which was completed in March 1999.
2002
SAB shifts its focus from developing markets to the world's
most developed market: the United States. In 2002, SAB acquired
the Miller Brewing Company, the country's second largest brewer.
2005 - 2011
In 2005 SAB moved into Latin America through the acquisition
of Colombia's Bavaria S.A. In 2007 it acquired Dutch brewer
Koninklijke Grolsch N.V and in 2008 it combined Miller Brewing
Company with the U.S. business of Molson Coors, to create
MillerCoors joint venture. In 2011, it acquired the Foster's
Group in Australia.
2015
SABMiller says it now has 69,000 employees working in more
than 80 countries, producing more than 200 different beers.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)