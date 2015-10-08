BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD receives complete response letter from FDA for TX-004hr NDA
* Therapeuticsmd receives complete response letter from fda for tx-004hr new drug application
Oct 8 Guangdong Dahuanong Animal Health Products Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator approves merger with Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd
* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes