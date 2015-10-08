BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
Oct 8 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Oct 31, 2016 Oct 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 3.63
Operating 1.85
Recurring 1.64
Net 1.64
Div 21,005 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lankan shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, posting their highest close in nearly one year, with blue chips leading the rise ahead of the central bank's monetary policy rate announcement.