** Data from U.S.-based Lachman Consultants shows reduced
backlog & better approval rate by U.S. FDA for drug applications
after many years
** "FY 2015 showed just 17 more receipts than approvals.
This means that the absolute backlog only could have grown by no
more than 17 applications," Lachman Consultants say
(bit.ly/1L88slX) (bit.ly/1hrRN4d)
** This would mean a faster growth for US generic biz of
most Indian companies over next few quarters - analysts
** Indian companies with strong drug pipeline in U.S.
include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin,
Aurobindo Pharma
** Drugmakers including Wockhardt and IPCA
Laboratories have hired Lachman Consultants in past to
conduct reviews and resolve some issues
