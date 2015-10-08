** Data from U.S.-based Lachman Consultants shows reduced backlog & better approval rate by U.S. FDA for drug applications after many years

** "FY 2015 showed just 17 more receipts than approvals. This means that the absolute backlog only could have grown by no more than 17 applications," Lachman Consultants say

** This would mean a faster growth for US generic biz of most Indian companies over next few quarters - analysts

** Indian companies with strong drug pipeline in U.S. include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma

** Drugmakers including Wockhardt and IPCA Laboratories have hired Lachman Consultants in past to conduct reviews and resolve some issues