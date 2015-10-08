** Metals trader and miner Glencore down 2.5 pct
and top faller on FTSE 100
** Canaccord Genuity cuts TP on stock to 190p ($2.91) from
220p, citing their lower commodity price assumption on the back
of weakening of commodity-backed currencies vs US$
** London copper edges lower on Thursday; copper
prices beaten down by oversupply and ongoing worries over
China's growth
** Canaccord's cut recent in a string of TP slashes on
stock, whose shares have tumbled by more than half this year to
touch lowest ever in tandem with weak global commodity prices &
hit by concerns around co's huge debt
** Analysts on avg have median TP of $2.73 on stock &
two-thirds of TP changes on stock have been cuts this year,
according to Reuters data
** Co, world's largest copper supplier and 3rd largest
producer of mined copper, has announced aggressive debt
reduction measures with intends to cut about a third of its $30
bln debt pile
** Hong Kong-listed shares up 1 pct
($1 = 0.6527 pounds)
