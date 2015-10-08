** Bunch of UK industrials in red after Investec makes case
to circumvent stocks with commodity exposure
** Stoxx Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index
down slightly, with valve and pump market Weir
2nd bottom performer on 3 pct fall
** Investec cuts Weir to "sell" from "hold" & TP to 1120p
from 1450p, adding to pressure on co that expressed caution on
H2 margins earlier this year, citing slump in U.S. oil and gas
drilling activity
** Other industrials that Investec cuts or downgrades also
in red, with Vesuvius down 2.5 pct & Brammer,
DS Smith down between 1.5-2 pct
** Morgan Advanced Materials, Spirax-Sarco
Engineering, Fenner & Halma also
negative
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)