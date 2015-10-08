BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
Oct 8 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit to rise 30-40 percent y/y at 393.5-423.8 million yuan ($61.94-$66.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RvgIkr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Says preference dividend will be paid on or about 21 July 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qS9a3x Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)