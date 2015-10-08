BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
Oct 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins auction for 4 pieces of land worth 711.4 million yuan ($111.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VGsDwe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%