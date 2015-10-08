BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
Oct 8 Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($393.52 million) in share private placement to fund projects
* Says its shares to resume trading from Oct 9 after board approves private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LnESb8; bit.ly/1NppDoH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says preference dividend will be paid on or about 21 July 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qS9a3x Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)