Oct 8 Shandong Realcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.1 billion yuan ($487.97 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, shares to resume trading on Oct. 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L8usNB; bit.ly/1Onzs6I

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)