BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
Oct 8 Shandong Realcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 3.1 billion yuan ($487.97 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, shares to resume trading on Oct. 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L8usNB; bit.ly/1Onzs6I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Says preference dividend will be paid on or about 21 July 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qS9a3x Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)