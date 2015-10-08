BRIEF-Tyson Foods reports net earnings per share $1.01
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
Oct 8 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement, to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($393.52 million) from 3.0 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZfQfwb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.