BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire River Vision Development Corp
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces agreement to acquire River Vision Development Corp and teprotumumab (rv001), a biologic in late-stage development for rare eye disease
Oct 8 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 720.72 million yuan ($113.45 million) in private placement to repay bank loans and boost working capital
* Says shares to resume trade on Oct 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mh2inJ; bit.ly/1hskrlC
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Acceleron pharma reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results