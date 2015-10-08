Oct 8 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 720.72 million yuan ($113.45 million) in private placement to repay bank loans and boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trade on Oct 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mh2inJ; bit.ly/1hskrlC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)