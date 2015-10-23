(Adds company forecast) Oct 23 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 711 mln 895 mln 1.12

(-20.6 pct) (-19.7 pct) (-19.2 pct) Operating loss 93 mln loss 30 mln loss 140 mln Recurring loss 92 mln loss 26 mln loss 140 mln Net loss 93 mln loss 27 mln loss 142 mln EPS loss 6.78 yen loss 2.01 yen loss 10.27 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2706.T