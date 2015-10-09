** Shares in London Stock Exchange edge lower after
sells asset management business Russell Investments for $1.15
bln -- a lower price than market was expecting
** LSE put Russell Investments -- part of Frank Russell it
bought last year -- on the block in February
** Stock down 0.5% (v FTSE 100 +0.5%) -- though not
as steep a fall as flagged in the pre-market, with one broker
forecasting a 2-3% drop
** Brokers relatively sanguine; BAML had expectated proceeds
of $1.4-$1.5 bln, but says announcement should assuage market's
worries over the sale; continues to see the LSE as "an extremely
attractive stock" due to its high quality business mix
** Numis -- which had valued the business at $1.4 bln --
views this as a positive development for co as it allows
management to focus on delivering its targeted growth strategy
and achieving the expected cost synergies
