** Oilfield services co Petrofac up as much as 12.4
pct to highest in more than 3 mnths, top gainer on LSE & among
FTSE-350 oil equipment and services peers on
termination of an unfavourable contract
** Co says terminated contract with ZPMC over construction
of co's JSD 6000 deepwater vessel - part of its push to enter
offshore EPCI market - citing issues with ZPMC's performance
** Market hated Petrofac's strategy of developing a deep
water business & was viewing everything that they've invested in
that project as a write-off, Canaccord Genuity analyst Alex
Brooks says
** "The market wanted (the termination) to happen and the
market's gotten what it wants," he adds
** Two analysts peg Petrofac's investment in project at
about $400 mln out of a total expected $800 mln cost;
termination news adds roughly $500 million to co's market value
** Stock on-track for sharpest rise in more than 6 years
with over a full day's avg volume traded through on stock in 1.5
hour of trade
** Crude futures & U.S. oil up on Friday after an
influential forecaster predicts that a market rally was not far
off and U.S. Federal Reserve minutes indicate no hurry to raise
rates
** Up to Thursday's close, Petrofac has risen more than a
fifth in value, outperforming c.6 pct gain in wider peer index
** Co's gain in contrast to many other oil services firms -
suffering because of energy cos slashing budgets & project
stoppages - due to hefty exposure to Middle East, where national
oil companies have shown more reliance and not cut much
investment
($1 = 0.6510 pounds)
