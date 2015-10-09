Oct 9 Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit to rise 185-215 percent y/y versus net profit of 1.05 billion yuan ($165.48 million) year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rxm5PY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3451 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)