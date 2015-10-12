US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, industrial stocks drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 16: China Reinsurance (China)- $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct. 22: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176 mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank
** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Oct: Macay Holdings (Philippines) - $200 mln follow-on offering. CS, Deutsche, HBSC
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** CRCC High-Tech gets CSRC approval for Hong Kong IPO
** China Re secures US$1.12bn cornerstone investment (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
