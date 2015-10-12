** Infosys falls 3 pct after rising earlier rising as much as 4.5 pct to mark its record high of 1,219.80 rupees

** Company lowers FY16 U.S. dollar revenue growth guidance to 6.4-8.4 pct from 7.2-9.2 pct earlier

** Also, CFO Rajiv Bansal resigns

** Rivals also fall. HCL Technologies down 2 pct while Wipro falls 0.3 pct