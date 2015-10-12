Oct 12 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its U.S. unit, Hepalink USA Inc, plans to invest C$2 million in Quest PharmaTech Inc by subscribing 25 million new shares

* Says its U.S. unit, Hepalink USA Inc, plans to invest $13 million in OncoQuest Inc by subscribing preference shares

* Says plans to invest $5 million to set up JV in China with OncoQuest Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VN1q0f

