** Bank of Baroda falls as much as 7 pct

** The lender said on Monday it had suspended two senior bank employees at one of its branches in Delhi as part of a police investigation into suspected money laundering involving some 60 bln rupees ($927 mln) (bit.ly/1LqgOca)

** Executive director B. B. Joshi told Reuters the bank, India's second largest state-run lender, does not expect any financial loss due to the alleged fraud

** This puts questions on the bank's systems which has failed to detect such transactions - IDFC

** The bank always traded at premium to other state-run banks for its cleaner balance sheet, these allegations would dent the bank's image thereby putting risk on the premium it enjoys over peers, IDFC adds

** Bank of Baroda trades near its book value, a hefty premium to other state-run banks - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)