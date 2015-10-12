** Metals trader and miner Glencore up more than 3
pct & top gainer on slightly-negative FTSE 100 index
** Co says plans to sell its wholly-owned Cobar copper mine
in Australia and Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile after
receiving interest from potential buyers
** Cobar produces about 50,000 tonnes of copper in
concentrate per annum, while the Lomas Bayas mine's annual
output is about 75,000 tonnes of copper cathode
** Move to cut production in face of lower prices contrasts
with rival Rio Tinto ; the low-cost miner has said it has
no plans in cutting copper output next year
** GLEN looking to sell assets to raise money to cut its $30
bln in net debt by about a third
** Has earlier also pledged to cut capex, suspend dividend
payments and raise $2.5 bln of new equity capital
** Shares in co down about 57 pct YTD in tandem with weak
global commodity prices & hit by concerns around co's huge debt
