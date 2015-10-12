COLUMN-Judge in Waymo trade secrets case calls out Uber counsel: Frankel
NEW YORK, May 12 Uber’s legal strategy to ward off a trade secrets suit by Waymo backfired spectacularly on Thursday night.
** British Airways-owner IAG up nearly 2 pct & top gainer on the Stoxx Europe travel & leisure index after Goldman Sachs (GS) reinstates with a "buy" rating post Aer Lingus acquisition
** IAG managed to buy Aer Lingus to add a portfolio comprising BA, Iberia and Vueling
** GS expects co to sustain improvement in cash return on capital invested, boosted by stable economic growth in its key markets
** Co should benefit from move to address legacy cost inefficiencies and deliver modest capacity growth, GS adds
** Stock 2nd top gainer on FTSE-100 bluechip index on Monday
** GS says it believes IAG's current valuation fails to reflect its higher return and growth prospects vs history
** As per Friday's close stock trading at nearly half of its Starmine Intrinsic Value Estimate, despite c.16 pct gain YTD
** Sentiment on stock largely positive with 19 of 25 brokerages rating it "buy" or higher, 4 "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 12 Two U.S. astronauts overcame an early equipment glitch to complete an abbreviated spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, accomplishing all the major tasks initially planned for a longer excursion in four hours, NASA said.