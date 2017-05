** MSCI International All country Asia ex Japan Materials index up 3 pct

** Glencore's zinc production cut, China measures bullish oil forecast, Fed minutes, amid low valuations sparks relative trade

** Traders hop that stimulus via China's upcoming 5-yr plan may aid demand

** Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index, a global benchmark for commodities, was up 4.4 pct last week - its best gain since June 2012

** Energy and materials P/B at 1.1 and 1.4 respectively, among cheapest in Asia Pacific - StarMine

** Singapore's commodity trader Noble Group jumps 10.6 pct, top gainer on the index

** India's Vedanta, also helped by better than expected zinc output in Q2, up 9.5 pct while Hindalco Industries rises 6.9 pct

** Korea's Hyundai Steel up 6 pct, Korea Zinc rises 5.5 pct while Taiwan's China Steel advances 5.9 pct