** Electronic products distributors Electrocomponents down over 4 pct, top FTSE midcap loser following last week's surge on M&A chatter

** Stock up sharply on Friday, marking 2nd sharpest two-day gain since its listing, on renewed speculation of tie-up with Premier Farnell

** Both Electrocomponents & Premier Farnell trading at discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value Estimate, though Premier Farnell at a higher discount

** Cos decline to comment

** Premier Farnell up 0.6 pct on Monday

** Electrocomponents' Q2 results in North American business hurt by weakened U.S. manufacturing activity, while embattled Premier Farnell has forecast a fall in FY adj oper profit

** A filing last Thursday showed Threadneedle Asset Management upping its stake in the company to more than 15 pct further fueling gains in the stock

