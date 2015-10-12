BRIEF-IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT
* IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT
Oct 12 Guangdong Tapai Group
* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan ($63.28 million) in Grand Agriseeds Technology's unit for 35.2 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jjSTkq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT
* Lawyers consider appeal to European human rights court (Adds background)