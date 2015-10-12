BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
Oct 12 Gemdale Corp
* Says to issue 3 billion yuan ($474.61 million) 7-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VNIDfW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.