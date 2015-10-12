BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, October 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30300 ICS-201(B22mm) 30800 ICS-102(B22mm) 24500 ICS-103(23mm) 25700 ICS-104(24mm) 29100 ICS-202(26mm) 32200 ICS-105(26mm) 28800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29800 ICS-105(27mm) 32500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29600 ICS-105MMA(27) 31000 ICS-105PHR(28) 33000 ICS-105(28mm) 31500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32200 ICS-105(29mm) 32000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32700 ICS-105(30mm) 32400 ICS-105(31mm) 32900 ICS-106(32mm) 33800 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)