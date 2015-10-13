** Samsung Heavy Industries up 1.7 pct, heading for its sixth consecutive session of gains

** Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Says according to media reports, DY Park, CEO, indicated publicly on 15 Sept. that company is likely to see a turnaround to black in H2

** Adds stock trades below its 2000-04 median P/B range when offshore was not a significant component of backlog mix

** Suspects last month's stock gains were driven by short covering without a broader asset allocation move at long-only funds

** Stock has 2 buy, 17 hold and 13 sell ratings

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)