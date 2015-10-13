(Corrects to remove unrelated Reuters Instrument Code (RIC) for Glencore, adds Infosys' stock symbol)

** Infosys' sharp fall in stock price after marking a record high on Monday has seen mixed reaction from brokers so far

** The quarter beat was overshadowed by the cut in full year U.S. dollar revenue growth guidance, even though it was mainly driven by currency

** A summary of key points so far

** Citigroup: says there were positives (growth, deal flow) and few concerns (guidance, attrition) in the quarter - however, the lack of "profitable growth" continues to be its biggest concern on the sector. Infosys reported only 2 pct YoY growth in USD profit

** Morgan Stanley: maintains "overweight" and a target of 1,300 rupees per share. Broker says while management hinted at some client-/vertical-specific issues, it also suggested that it will endeavour to ensure H2 is better than its performance in past years

** Credit Suisse: remains "neutral". Bank says with a weak base, achieving somewhere close to industry leading growth in FY17 would be a tough ask

** UBS: maintains "sell" citing valuations. Broadly sees Q2 FY16 as the peak for fundamentals in the medium term. Says a weak Q4 FY16 could impact consensus revenue forecasts for FY17

** Macquarie: still keeps "outperform" rating. Says guidance miss was disheartening but one should not worry about a potential earnings cut, as other operating indicators continue to remain healthy

** Jefferies: says given strong deal win momentum and low ask rate, Infosys should still end FY16 at the top end of its guidance (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)