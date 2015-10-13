** Hotel Shilla Co down 2 pct, heading for its fourth consecutive session of falls while Hanwha Galleria trades 2.5 pct lower

** Opposition party in the National Assembly has submitted a bill to ban the DFS' commission paid to the travel agencies and let the DFS pay 5 pct of sales as licence fee - Credit Suisse says citing media reports

** If this bill gets passed, we expect massive push backs from the travel agencies that have significant exposure in the Chinese inbound business, most of whom are Chinese companies, Credit Suisse analysts A-Hyung Cho and Ray Kim say

** South Korea in July awarded coveted licences to operate duty free stores in downtown Seoul

