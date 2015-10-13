** Royal Mail falls almost 5 pct & top FTSE-100 loser after the UK government sells its remaining stake in the 500-year-old postal operator

** Shares fall to below placing price of 455 p/shr with about a tenth of a full day's avg volume traded through in first 5 mins of trade

** Govt earns 591.1 mln stg ($907.87 mln) from its 13 pct holding and opts to gift remaining 1 pct stake to co's staff

** Sale marks government's exit from Royal Mail, whose privatisation in 2013 attracted criticism over concerns that the firm had been sold off too cheaply (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)