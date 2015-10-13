Oct 13 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 10-30 percent y/y at 368.3-435.2 million yuan ($58.13-$68.69 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qn7x4F

