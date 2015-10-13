BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Oct 13 Da An Gene Co Ltd Of Sun Yat-sen University
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($236.53 million) in share private placement to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G2O9JW; bit.ly/1MvMQ7h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3417 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership