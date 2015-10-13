BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Oct 13 Anhui Fengyuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Oct 14 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pd65UM
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership