** TCS delivered another soft quarter of growth adding to the worries of Indian IT sector after Infosys trimmed U.S. dollar revenue growth guidance and HCL Technologies' revenue warning

** Brokers worry the stock might give up its premium over rivals amid soft earnings and negative news flow in the sector

** Increased outsourcing of digital technology services by western companies helped TCS, India's largest software services exporter, post a 14.5 pct rise in quarterly net profit, meeting market expectations

** A summary of key points so far

** Citigroup: downgrades to "sell" from "neutral" and cuts target prices to 2,430 rupees from 2,765 rupees. Says performance remains commendable at this size but expect slowing growth to put pressure on multiples. The bank's concern on "profitable growth" for sector remains. Adds sector likely heading to a tougher budgeting cycle (given macro) and seasonal weakness

** Credit Suisse: maintains "outperform" but cuts target to 3,000 rupees from 3,100 rupees. Says management does not sound as concerned as Infosys did regarding H2, outside of the usual seasonality and indicated overall stable pricing trends

** Morgan Stanley: maintains "equalweight". Says weak rupee and strong commentary could prevent any material EPS estimate cuts after disappointment in 2Q revenues. However, P/E is at a 12 pct premium to Infosys, which could narrow