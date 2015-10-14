BRIEF-HAVERTY FURNITURE REPORTS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
Oct 14 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says electric power unit signs framework agreement on photovoltaic power station project in Yunnan province, total investment about 500 million yuan ($78.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LMTF5C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3468 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board