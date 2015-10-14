** Bharat Forge falls as much as 6.3 pct; heads towards its biggest single day fall since Aug.24

** Says operational outlook has weakened significantly on a worsening industrial exports, continued decline in new truck orders in the US, and slow recovery in its domestic industrial business

** Cuts FY16-18 EPS by 7-26 pct factoring in slower growth across businesses

** CLSA downgrades to "sell" from "buy"

** Stock has 24 buy, 5 hold and 3 sell ratings - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)