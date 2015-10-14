** DCB Bank slumps 20 pct, its maximum daily limit
** Investors disappointed after DCB says looking to double
its branches within 12 months to more than 300; to add over 150
branches vs earlier plan of opening 25-30 branches a year
** Kotak Institutional Equities calls it "a very dangerous,
unexpected and disappointing shift" in strategy
** Kotak downgrades DCB to "sell" from "buy", cuts target
price to 100 rupees from 150 rupees earlier
** Motilal Oswal also downgrades the stock to "sell" from
"buy"; says sudden shift in strategy is leading to sharp earning
cut and ROE falling below 10 pct till FY17
** The bank reported a 10 pct fall in July-September net
profit on higher provisions
