** DCB Bank slumps 20 pct, its maximum daily limit

** Investors disappointed after DCB says looking to double its branches within 12 months to more than 300; to add over 150 branches vs earlier plan of opening 25-30 branches a year

** Kotak Institutional Equities calls it "a very dangerous, unexpected and disappointing shift" in strategy

** Kotak downgrades DCB to "sell" from "buy", cuts target price to 100 rupees from 150 rupees earlier

** Motilal Oswal also downgrades the stock to "sell" from "buy"; says sudden shift in strategy is leading to sharp earning cut and ROE falling below 10 pct till FY17

** The bank reported a 10 pct fall in July-September net profit on higher provisions