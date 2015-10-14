** Shipping Corp of India jumps 8.5 pct, Mercator surges 10.3 pct, Great Eastern Shipping rises 5 pct while Essar Shipping gains 6.5 pct

** New rules to boost India shipping fleet; may dent foreign shippers - source

** "Its an EPS accretive news if and when it materialises," a domestic fund manager said

** Indian state-owned firms may have to give half their freight business to local shippers to help rescue an industry battered by the global commodities downturn

** New Delhi is proposing importers sign 5-year contracts with local shipping firms

** In 2013-14, India paid about $57 bln in freight payments to foreign firms

** Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari was not immediately available to comment (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)