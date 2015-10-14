** Cipla, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, falls as much as 3 pct to 660 rupees

** Traders cite a letter, a so-called 'form 483', that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent to U.S. firm InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc in May highlighting quality control issues one of its manufacturing plants

** Cipla said last month it was buying InvaGen as part of a deal worth $550 million, following rivals with a push to enhance its presence in the world's largest generics market.

** The letter, posted on the FDA website, was sent after FDA officials inspected InvaGen's Hauppauge, New York plant for two weeks in May

** "The 483 was known when Cipla bought the plant. It's only now that a copy is available for purchase from private websites," an analyst tracking the sector said