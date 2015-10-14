** MSCI Asia Ex Japan P/B now 15 pct above 2008-09 lows; can see profit taking but ongoing rally has more to go - Credit Suisse

** Index is up 9 pct from Sept. end lows forming bottoming or bullish patterns on daily charts

** As with cyclicals, we believe the first phase of the rally was driven by trough valuations but that the second phase could potentially be driven by ROE bottoming/slowing EPS downgrades," analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** After rather large downgrades to 2015 consensus EPS in July and August, downgrades slowed to 1 pct in Sept. and just 0.3 pct so far in Oct.

** Remains "overweight" on MSCI China, Korea, Taiwan and Singapore citing P/E relative ROE

** History suggests Asia ex Japan close to bottom

** 'Beaten up' Asian cyclicals defy growth woes to draw investors (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)