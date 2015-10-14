BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 1,787.3-2,231.3 percent y/y to 680-840 million yuan ($107.14-$132.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Larni0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,