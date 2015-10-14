BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says September net profit at 162.9 million yuan ($25.67 million)
* Says preliminary 9-month net profit up 159.4 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZCl4LD; bit.ly/1GcM7XB
($1 = 6.3456 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,