Oct 14 Konka Group Co Ltd

* Says expects Q3 to swings to net loss of 533-583 million yuan ($83.97-$91.85 million) versus net profit of 2.2 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OvLTgT

