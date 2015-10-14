BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings says Co-Founder Michael Young retires as co-chairman of board
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board
Oct 14 Konka Group Co Ltd
* Says expects Q3 to swings to net loss of 533-583 million yuan ($83.97-$91.85 million) versus net profit of 2.2 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OvLTgT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3476 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million