Oct 14 East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise about 2,166.7-2,326.3 percent y/y at 1.4-1.5 billion yuan ($220.54-$236.29 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LLbfkc

