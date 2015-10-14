Oct 14 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says expects Q3 net profit to rise 70-100 percent y/y at 243.8-286.8 million yuan ($38.42-$45.19 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jnNdpt

